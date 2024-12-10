Grammy winner Jason Isbell to play Prospera Place in Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play Prospera Place on May 12, 2025.

Multi-Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell is coming to Kelowna.

An Evening With Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit is scheduled for Prospera Place on May 12, 2025.

The singer-songwriter has six Grammys, including in 2016 for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song in 2018.

Isbell has starred on the silver screen as well. He played Bill Smith in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. 2023 also marked the release of his ninth studio album, Weathervanes, for which he won two more Grammys.

Tickets to the May 12 show in Kelowna go on sale this Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.