Parade of lights ready to roll through Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood this weekend

Cindy White

A grassroots holiday celebration returns to Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood this weekend.

For the second year in a row, Rob McBurnie and his wife Andrea Wells will be leading the Festival of Light Parade and Charity Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14. They stepped in to keep the event alive last year after learning it was going to fold.

“This is our first house and I love to decorate and put on a show for everybody, so that’s what we’ve been doing,” said McBurnie.

“It’s all about the kids. Our kids were devastated when they heard that that parade was over. Then she was like, well, why don’t we just do it.”

This year they will also be raising money for the Okanagan Human Society by collecting donations of cash and other items and through a 50/50 draw. It’s a cause close to their hearts.

Their cat fell ill earlier this year. The vet bill was very high and they were told some people have to choose between putting their pet down or paying for expensive surgery.

“I decided, no, none of the animals should go down,” said Wells. “If we can help as many animals as we can, that will be great.”



The parade will set out at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, starting from the parking lot behind the Dairy Queen at High Road/Summit Drive and Valley Road and following the same route through the streets of Glenmore as last year.

It’s not just about putting on a show for the kids. McBurnie points out they also take a special swing through the Sandalwood Retirement Resort to bring cheer to seniors as well.

More information is available on the event's Facebook group.