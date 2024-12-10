West Kelowna council gives final approval for rezoning of Shady Acres mobile home park

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

West Kelowna council has given final reading to a rezoning application for 2355 Marshall Road, Shady Acres mobile home park.

Kerr Properties brought forward the application to rezone the property for an industrial park, but council delayed moving the application forward following a contentious public hearing to give the developer a chance to better work with residents who will be displaced.

Some residents at the time complained they were not being treated fairly by Kerr Developments.

In September after council gave third reading to the bylaw, Kerr issued 12-month eviction notices to the remaining four residents in the park.

Those eviction notices are effective Sept. 30, 2025.

Staff did indicate during the discussion a mobile home park redevelopment policy that will deal with issues around developers responsibilities, will be coming forward in the new year.

“Our next priority is the review of the mobile home park redevelopment policy and how Bill 16 interacts with that because it has given local governments new authority to include rental protection provisions,” staff noted.

“We will be bringing this forward to council early in the new year with some draft policy options to review.”