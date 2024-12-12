Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Messiah sells out in Kelowna, tickets available for Vernon, Penticton shows

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is excited to present a special holiday tradition with Handel's Messiah, featuring the OSO, the OSO Chorus, and four Canadian soloists.

The Kelowna performance, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m., is officially sold out, with a waiting list now in place.

However, concertgoers still have a chance to enjoy shows in both Penticton and Vernon. The OSO will perform two matinees: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. in Penticton and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. in Vernon.

David Fallis, one of Canada’s leading conductors, is known for his expertise in Baroque, Classical, and contemporary music.

Joining the OSO and Fallis are four Canadian soloists: soprano Noémi Kiss, mezzo-soprano Simran Claire, tenor Jeremy Scinocca, and baritone Gregory Dahl. Together, they bring international experience and passion to the performance.

The OSO Chorus, led by chorusmaster Terry Pitt-Brooke, has been rehearsing since October.

Tickets for the Penticton and Vernon performances are available here.