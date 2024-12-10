A brazen theft from a Kelowna gas station was caught on video

A brazen theft from a Kelowna gas station has been caught on camera.

The Black Mountain Canco security camera caught footage Dec. 6 of a late night smash and grab of sizeable proportions.

"We are requesting your help in assisting the RCMP to locate the individual in the video and the blue truck involved in a break-in that occurred on Friday, Dec. 6th," a representative from the gas station posted on social media.

"The man in the blue truck arrived at 3:12 a.m., attempting to rob our store. However, a regular individual who frequently walks through our lot was present at the time, preventing the robbery. The suspect left but returned at 4:26 a.m."

The man was caught on video again attempting the robbery but was interrupted when an RV passed by the station.

At 4:34 a.m., the suspect returned and the third time was the charm. He backed his truck up to the front door with the tailgate open.

"He entered the store and strapped the ATM to his truck in an attempt to drag it out," a store representative said.

"The ATM became stuck in the door, and the suspect exited the truck to adjust the straps and attempt again. After struggling, he managed to drag the ATM to the highway behind his truck. When the ATM fell again, he pushed it with his truck from the front to the Loseth Lights. At the intersection, he turned right and proceeded to load the ATM into his truck near the postal boxes."

Store representatives said in their social media post they would like anyone who may have witnessed anything during this time to contact the RCMP or the store.

RCMP have yet to respond to a request for information.