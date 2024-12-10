Striking Canada Post workers hold rally in Kelowna

Cindy White

Striking Canada Post workers and their supporters rallied in Kelowna on Tuesday.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been off the job for nearly a month with little sign of movement in on-again, off-again negotiations. In the meantime, Canadians are left in limbo with Christmas just two weeks away.

“We are going into week four here. We have 55,000 people who are basically going without Christmas and having to explain that to their families,” said Mandi Poss, president of Local 760 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The union says Canada Post is not negotiating fairly.

“This is ridiculous. All of us want to get back to work. All of us want to be out in December when we weave our fabric into the neighbourhoods and tell these folks that we’re delivering Christmas gifts, we’re delivering Christmas cards,” said CUPW regional representative Blair Bancroft to the assembled crowd.

Unlike recent labour disruptions at the railways and with port workers, the federal government has not stepped in to force an end to the strike. Poss sees that as a good thing.

“Legislation has taken away our rights for so long that we’re finally in a stance here where the government hasn’t stepped in. And we want Canada Post to sit down and negotiate with us,” she said.

“CUPW just gave them an offer that is more than fair.”

The rally outside the union’s office on Kirschner Road was briefly interrupted by the operator of a neighbouring business upset about the noise. After a brief conversation with union representatives who explained that they would be moving on, he wished them well.

The workers marched up Spall Road to the overpass across Harvey Avenue near the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Poss says despite the impact the strike is having on the public this time of year, for the most part, they are still seeing support in the community.



Canada Post said in a statement Monday that the latest proposals from the union don't bring the two sides any closer together. In some cases, the corporation said CUPW increased its demands or reverted to previous positions.