The Bertram Street overpass won't be complete until early next year

Photo: Wayne Moore

The new Bertram Street overpass linking the Central Green development with downtown will not be completed as scheduled this month.

While city officials say work up to this point, including placement of the steel road span and pouring of the concrete bridge deck were completed on time, other issues will cause delays of the rest of the project.

“As with most projects, there have also been challenges,” the city stated in a news release seeking information on the timeline.

“The city is working through logistics with independent parties including utility relocation and access to the bridge terminus and connection points.”

Those have created delays that will take completion into early 2025.

The overpass was a condition imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in exchange for approval of the Central Green development.

The overpass comes with a price tag of $12.1 million in partnership with the city, province and federal government.