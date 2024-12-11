First of three Leon Avenue towers set to welcome tenants in the spring

Photo: Wayne Moore

Three years after ground was broken on the ambitious Water Street by the Park development that is transforming the lower block of Leon Avenue, tenants are expected to begin arriving soon.

Project co-founder Anthony Beyrouti told Castanet News he expects move in for the smaller 24-storey building closest to City Park sometime in the spring.

Move in for the 42-storey Eli building, the tallest building between the Lower Mainland and Calgary, is expected in the second half of 2025.

Actual construction of both buildings have been complete for some time with most of the work now involving the interior of the buildings.

“Sales are good, the city is wonderful to work with,” said Beyrouti of the process to get to where they are today.

“Obviously, the results speak for themselves. It’s probably the nicest building in town right now.”

It’s been solid, Beyrouti says of sales of units in the first two towers but, as is the case with many developments, interest rates continue to be an issue.

“I think we’ll get some help with that in the next couple of months as we get ready for another election.

“When you launch a tower you need a lot of velocity and we are at the stage right now where we have very few units left.

“We’re highlighting the penthouse units in the first tower…best views of the city. Great sight lines and wrap-around patios.”

As they get ready to welcome tenants to the first two buildings, preparations have already been made for the third tower on the south side of Leon Avenue at the intersection with Water Street.

“Everything is ready,” he said.

“We just need for the market to pick up. When the time is right we’ll launch that.

“We want to have success with it so we have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity then we will be ready to go with that one.”