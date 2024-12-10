Kelowna cops arrest 47, recover ill-gotten goods

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP arrested 47 people in a recent shoplifting blitz.

Kelowna cops are celebrating their success after the end of a week-long blitz aimed at curbing shoplifting.

In a press release, RCMP said they worked with security staff at a variety of businesses to target shoplifting in a weeklong blitz that ended Dec. 7, called Project Barcode.

Shoplifting, police explained, is one of Kelowna’s Crime Severity Index drivers and their efforts resulted in 47 arrests, thousands of dollars in recovered merchandise, outstanding warrants and towed vehicles.

Of the people arrested, 12 had outstanding warrants for previously committed crimes, many of whom were required to remain in custody and appear in court.

There were seven suspects with little to no criminal history involved in lower dollar amount thefts, were referred to restorative justice in which their participation is necessary to steer clear of criminal charges.

During the project, CSU officers also seized an imitation firearm located on one of the theft suspects, and were involved in impounding two vehicles for Motor Vehicle Act related offences.

“There is a substantial amount of documentation and evidence collection still required, however we anticipate a high number of these reports will be submitted for charge assessment at a later date,” Sgt. Scott Powrie with the RCMP Community Safety Unit.

“For the time being, most suspects have been released on Undertakings which include a court date and conditions not to attend the business from which they are alleged to have stolen from.”

Powrie said the ultimate goal is not only to catch shoplifters, but also to help employees at targeted businesses feel safe at work and supported by the police.

The report shows both the crime severity index and crime rate within the Metro Kelowna region dropped significantly in 2023 from those of 2022.

In July, Kelowna's CSI dropped 5.9 per cent to 118.6 while the crime rate fell nine per cent to 9,423 per 100,000 people in 2023.

Kelowna ranked seventh and fifth respectively within the 41 Census Metropolitan Areas in Canada defined as regions with populations over 100,000 of which at least half live within the urban core.