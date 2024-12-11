Okanagan College students tackle 24 problems in 24 hours

Photo: Contributed The OC 2024 IEEEXTreme team (Left to Right) - Brian Usher, Brandon Mills, Mark Skrecky, James Midtdal, Kristina Cormier, Dale Hendricks, Ajitesh Parihar, Ashton Irwin.

Okanagan College students tested their problem-solving skills and theoretical knowledge at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Xtreme Programming Competition this past fall.

The event, organized by the Okanagan College IEEE Student Branch, provided the opportunity for students to test their problem-solving skills and theoretical knowledge under intense conditions.

Sixteen students from the Okanagan College Computer Information Systems and Engineering programs from both Vernon and Kelowna campuses took on the challenge this year.

Participants tackled 24 programming problems of varying difficulty over 24 hours, alternating between solo work and collaborative troubleshooting.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” said Dale Hendricks, a second-year student. “The teamwork, problem-solving, and camaraderie made the sleepless hours worth it. I’m proud of how our team worked together.”

Hendricks was part of a team that ranked in the top 50 in Canada.

"Many concepts from our math and programming courses came into play during the event,” says Hendricks. “Seeing how theoretical knowledge translates into practical applications was incredibly rewarding.”

Kristina Cormier, Chair of the IEEE Student Branch at OC, attributed the event’s success to the support of OC staff, professors, and community sponsors.

“The professors from both Kelowna and Vernon campuses, the students who took part, and our generous sponsors made this all possible. Their kindness and support mean the world to us.”

The IEEE has a rich history of innovation, helping to advance key technology standards, including WiFi.