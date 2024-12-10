Premier Jewellery and Loans presents annual diamond fundraiser for Kelowna Women's Shelter

Madison Reeve

Castanet and Premier Jewellery and Loans' Annual Diamond Earring Fundraiser in Support of the Kelowna Women's Shelter Returns for Its Ninth Year

This year’s fundraiser features a pair of 1.30-carat diamond earrings (1.18-carat center stone) set in white gold with a halo design and butterfly backs.

The earrings are appraised at $8,250 by Canadian Gem Labs, and bidding starts at $500.

“It’s the holidays, and it’s the season of giving. This opportunity is really special because not only can you give these amazing diamond studs, but there’s a second gift—the knowledge that 100 percent of the proceeds from this auction go to the Women’s Shelter,” said Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser.

The proceeds from the auction will support women and children escaping domestic violence.

“They started this auction because someone walked in needing help, and they took the time to understand and listen. The funds raised are used to help individuals leave domestic abuse situations. It’s their commitment and this awareness that help create safety and open doors in the community,” said Michelle Dickie, executive director of the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

Dickie added that the funds raised will go toward the shelter's outreach program, which helps women create exit and safety plans, as well as providing access to community resources and legal support.

Over the past eight years, the Premier Jewellery and Loans diamond auction has donated more than $51,000 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

More information about the Kelowna Women’s Shelter can be found here.

Bidding on the earrings is open until December 20 at 12 p.m.

Those interested in placing a bid can view the earrings in person at Premier Jewellery and Loans, located at 1980 Bredin Road.

To make a bid, click here or visit Castanet's contest page.