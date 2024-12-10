ZZ Top to perform at Kelowna's Prospera Place next summer

Photo: Contributed

Legendary rock band ZZ Top is coming to Prospera Place next summer.

The 'La Grange' hitmakers, which have sold more than 50 million albums, will be performing at Prospera Place on June 3, 2025.

Original ZZ Top star Dusty Hill, 72, passed away in 2021, but his bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard are carrying on the band's signature sound based on Gibbons' blues style and Hill and Beard's rhythm section.

ZZ Top is known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats and long beards.

ZZ Top will be joined by The Wallflowers, led by multi-instrumentalist Jakob Dylan, the son of Bob Dylan.