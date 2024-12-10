Fines for false alarm calls are going up

Photo: Unsplash

It will cost you more if police have to come to your home or place of business in response to a false alarm.

Under new updated bylaws approved Monday by city council, it will cost $300 for a fourth false alarm call to a residence and $600 for a fourth call to a business.

These are on top of a fee increase to be part of the security alarm system program. Those fees are going up to $40 for residences for a two year term and $80 for businesses.

The increased fees update bylaws last updated in 2004 and mirror those within the Regional District of Central Okanagan who administer the program.

Police services branch manager Tory White also told council RCMP are now using a two-factor response to most alarms after it was noted 72 per cent of all security alarm calls in 2023 were false alarms totalling over 1,200 RCMP hours.

White says in consultation with the RCMP, the regional district which heads the program, adopted new protocols that require service providers ensure attendance of police to a security alarm is based on a two-factor verification when the code holder, resident or building owner can’t be reached for verification.

“The two factor verification needs to be two or more activated sensors.

“For example, a combination of an exterior doors sensor and interior motion sensors or glass break sensor.

“It could also include video devices, multi-zone activations, enhanced call verifications and eyewitness accounts.”

White says since the protocols were established daily false alarm calls have gone from an average of 15 a day down to two or five a day.