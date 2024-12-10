Kelowna's mayor suggests council review parking podiums and micro suites

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas wants council to begin the new year reviewing some aspects of the city’s Official Community Plan.

At the close of Monday’s final meeting before the month-long holiday break, Dyas informed council he intended to bring forth a motion at its January 13th meeting, seeking a review of policies around parking podiums and micro suites within the OCP.

As opposed to a review of the entire OCP which could cost upwards of $500,000, Dyas suggested only looking at certain aspects of the document.

If council agrees with the motion, these would be added to a review of parking which is already underway.

There have been numerous concerns raised by council over the previous number of meetings concerning podium heights and the overall look and design of podiums. Some projects have been voted down in part because of the overall length and massing of parking podiums.

Several projects have also been brought forward with a number of micro suites drawing concern from some on council over the number of tiny suites being requested and whether the market can handle those.

There are also no development cost charges for micro suites and parking requirements are a lot less.