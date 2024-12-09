Troika Developments quick to ask for rezoning of Dougall Road property

Photo: Contributed

Less than a week after finalizing purchase of a four-lot property consolidation on Dougall Road, Troika Development already has plans to redevelop.

Last Tuesday, Troika completed the purchase of the properties for $4.5 million. Monday, they applied to have the property rezoned to the city’s rental-only sub zone.

Council had previously approved a development permit for the same property for a 105-unit, six-storey apartment.

Those plans were also included within the rezoning application.