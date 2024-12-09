A new performing arts centre will augment, not replace the community theatre

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

Despite its age, the Kelowna Community Theatre is still serving an important need within the arts community and needs to be saved.

That’s the conclusion reached by a task force looking into a new performing arts centre for the city.

Findings were presented to city council Monday.

Mayor Tom Dyas who sat on the task force said any thought of tearing down the community theatre as part of a new performing arts centre was quickly dismissed.

“Once we got on the path and started to receive information, we could see it was taking us in a particular direction where we needed to understand the existing theatre, the usage of the existing theatre, what the individuals and arts that use the theatre…how displaced they would be,” said Dyas.

“It altered the direction we were heading because of the feedback we were receiving.”

With an average of only 1.7 dark days per week, council was told the community theatre continues to serve the needs of the arts community and its loss would be felt very deeply.

It was recommended the community theatre, with a capacity of slightly more than 800 remain with renovations to the front of house including the lobby, concessions and washrooms.

At the same time, the task force will continue to work to identify a design and place for a new performing arts centre that, by definition, would be larger with more seating, more rehearsal space, and possibly a restaurant and shops.

Robert Fine who helped present the finding says space for a new centre was purposely not discussed, allowing the task force to remain focused on its job of determining what was needed not where or how much it would cost.

“What’s really positive is the intention evolved after the meetings happened,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“That's really important that we didn’t go into this with a pre-determined outcome and that it evolved over time and brought forward authentic recommendations that really matter to the community.”

“The community theatre has been my home for most of my life. I look at the results and I am absolutely thrilled,” added Coun. Charlie Hodge.

The city had previously set aside $1 million to advance this which remains intact.

It’s expected the task force will come back with further recommendations concerning design and location that would have budget implications around mid 2025.

Meantime, Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre applauded the task force's recognition of the economic and social benefits an iconic new performing arts space would bring to the community.

Group president Myles Bruckal further stated a new centre "must be exceptional, and it must be situated in a central location that truly does it justice."