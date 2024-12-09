The TEDxKelowna Youth event at École Okanagan Mission Secondary School is sold out this year

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools Student speakers and mentors at the last TEDxYouth Kelowna event in 2022.

Some of Kelowna's brightest and best will be presenting at the 5th annual TEDxKelowna Youth being held Tuesday at Ecole Okanagan Mission Secondary School.



Eleven enthusiastic students from three high schools will share their insights on a range of topics, from mental health and cultural appreciation to the empowering aspects of being awkward.

The event at Ecole Okanagan Mission Secondary School Tuesday evening is sold out thanks to overwhelming public support.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their willingness to share their unique perspectives on important topics,” said Graham Johnson, VP of OKM and chair of the event. “Their voices are powerful, and TEDxKelowna Youth is their platform to be heard.”

Organizers of TEDxKelowna Youth say the event has grown significantly over the years and it helps to celebrate the power of youth voices and their ability to shape local and global communities.

