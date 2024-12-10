The Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, and Humanists Association calls downtown nativity display 'political'

Rob Gibson

A Nativity scene erected downtown Kelowna has drawn the ire of the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, and Humanists Association.

The group, KASHA for short, has asked the City of Kelowna to remove a nativity scene erected by the Sails sculpture in downtown Kelowna that includes a sign saying "Keep Christ in Christmas."

Castanet received a complaint from Nina George on behalf of KASHA.

"We take issue with the inclusion of signs on the site reading 'Keep Christ in Christmas.' This message is not merely festive—it is political, advocating for a specific religious interpretation of the holiday," said George.



The City of Kelowna says it is allowing the display, much like it does with the Menorah in Stuart Park, but it is not responsible for the display itself.

George says in an email to Castanet, the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, and Humanists Association acknowledges nativity scenes are part of a Christian tradition associated with end-of-year celebrations.

"We also recognize that people of many faiths and secular perspectives celebrate this season with symbols such as lights, festive trees and other decorative displays.

"It may appear inoffensive and inconsequential for the city to endorse one religion so overtly. But it is important to understand that this does impact people of other faiths and people who have no religious beliefs. It makes them feel less Canadian," George said via email.

George believes allowing the display and its message undermines the idea that government institutions should be neutral.

"We respectfully urge the City of Kelowna to remove the sign. Private properties and places of worship are more appropriate venues for displays and messages reflecting specific religious beliefs. Public spaces, funded and maintained by all taxpayers, should remain inclusive and neutral of government endorsement or promotion of any one religious viewpoint," George said.

Castanet did a quick survey of passersby to find out how they felt about the display.

Rick and Karen said, "I think it's appropriate. It looks nice over there, they should be up. They should be up on these buildings."

Gary said, "there's all kinds of religions they can practice whatever they want. If this is here, leave it here. If you want to put something else up somewhere else, go ahead and do that. Why do we have to take anything down? It's a lot easier just to leave it, enjoy it. And if you want to bring something else, I'm okay with that too."

Another passerby said, "do whatever you want. I prefer that side than the opposite side. I'm trying to live my life. Everybody can do whatever they want. There's all other kinds of things that I don't necessarily agree with, that I see everywhere. So everybody can express their own thing, as long as they're not bothering anybody else."

Another woman named Kathy, indicated she feels there is a place for displays like this one in Kelowna.

"You kick Christ out of the government. You kick him out of the court system. You kick him out of everything, and you have chaos. So, you know, now we don't even know if we're boys or girls, can't even tell the difference. So, in order to bring back morality, you need Christ."

The sign indicates the display is managed by the Knights of Columbus, Castanet reached out to the organization but did not receive a response.