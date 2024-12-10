Young woman killed in 'tragic' windstorm at Okanagan park

Photo: GoFundMe Rittika Rajput, 22, was with four friends at the Central Okanagan campsite Dec. 7 when the wind picked up, and a tree came smashing down, taking her life.

A sudden windstorm at the James Lake camping site this weekend has left one family grieving, and their community trying to lessen their pain.

Rittika Rajput, 22, was with four friends at the Central Okanagan campsite Dec. 7 when the wind picked up, and a tree came smashing down, taking her life.

“It’s tragic. They said one guy went to the car to get something and a couple of other guys were off to the side,” Amarjit Singh Lalli, a friend of the young woman’s family said.

“Two girls were on a park bench, then they heard cracking and one girl went one way and she went the wrong way.”

Lalli said Rajput was caught beneath the tree in what he described as a "freak accident," and died instantly from a head wound.

RCMP confirmed the death Monday. Officers were at James Lake Forest Service Road just before 3 a.m. Dec. 7, and the incident that killed Rajput has been deemed non-suspicious in nature.

Rajput was from India, living in Kelowna, and studying hospitality management online at a college in the Lower Mainland.

“She doesn’t have family, here,” Lalli said. “She’d been here for a few years studying and her family spent millions of dollars in Indian currency to send her here. Now they’ve lost their child and it’s very tragic.”

The young woman’s mother is still not accepting that her daughter has died, Lalli said, and her father would like her body returned to India. That’s why he and others are fundraising to help them meet that goal.

A fundraiser posted online spells out the need the family is facing.

"(Rajput) was not only a loving daughter but a caring sister to her siblings," a GoFundMe reads.

"Coming from a low income family, her mother, Kiran Rajput, worked day and night stitching clothes for people to make their ends meet. Kiran also took out a loan of thousands of dollars for Rittika to send her to Canada and pay her educational fees. This unforeseen accident has left Rittika’s parents shattered and struggling to cope with this devastating loss."

The family does not have the funds to bring Rittika’s body back to Punjab, so that they can carry out the funeral rites according to their customs and wishes. This campaign will also help pay off Rittika’s educational debt, legal costs, and other unforeseen financial challenges.

To donate, the gofundme can be found here.