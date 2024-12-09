Kelowna brewery to close, reopen under new ownership after renovations

Photo: Vice & Virtue

A Kelowna brewery is closing its doors just ahead of Christmas.

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. announced on its social media channels that they are closing on Dec. 21 with plans to reopen next year under new ownership and after renovations.

"As many of you know, this brewery has been more than just a business to us these last six years. Born out of friendship and a shared love for great beer and food, we opened our doors in 2018 to bring a fresh take to Kelowna’s craft beer community," the Facebook post reads.

The brewery started in a backyard and evolved into a restaurant and bar.

"We are deeply grateful to our patrons, our industry colleagues, and our neighbouring businesses for the support. We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible staff, past and present, whose dedication, passion, and hard work helped shape Vice and Virtue. Thank you, sincerely, for being the heart and soul of our business," says the post on social media.

The brewery indicates they plan to remain open seven days a week and says they will announce farewell specials as they approach their final days in business.

"We look forward to seeing you all before Dec. 21 to share a last brew and some holiday cheer, with sincere gratitude," the Vice and Virtue Team.