Big White avalanche safety team issues warning for Parachute Bowl

Photo: Daniel Clark

Big White Ski Resort has issued a warning after what they describe as a serious safety breach in the Parachute Bowl.

The Big White avalanche safety team encountered a serious safety breach in the Parachute Bowl at Big White Ski Resort on Sunday, December 8.

"While conducting control work, (the) patrol had to delay operations twice to ensure the terrain was clear of people—once after spotting ski tracks leading into the lower bowl and again when a group of individuals disregarded rope lines and entered the bowl during active blasting," says Big White Ski Resort VP, Michael J. Ballingall.

Ballingall says the rope lines and avalanche boundaries exist for skier safety and workers.

"These closures ensure our teams can work efficiently and safely to open terrain as soon as possible. Ignoring them puts everyone at risk," Ballingall says.

The Big White avalanche safety team reminds skiers that a reckless decision could have cost lives and that

ducking avalanche closures will result in an immediate pass suspension.

"We want every guest and team member to return home safely. Please respect all signage, closures, and boundary lines," Ballingall says.