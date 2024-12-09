Kelowna’s 5th annual Parade with a Purpose

Photo: Ed Burke

Dazzling floats with cheerful music will carry festive fun down Kelowna streets next weekend, for a good cause.

The 5th Annual Parade with a Purpose will be held in downtown Kelowna Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

More than 40 floats in addition to marching bands, and holiday performers will head down Bernard Avenue from the corner of Abbott Street to Bertram Street and event organizers said this year’s parade is not just a celebration; it’s also a chance to make a meaningful impact.

Proceeds from the event will support program enhancements at the Youth Recovery House, set to open in 2026, organizers said in a press release.

"Even better, thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all donations made by Dec. 14 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000—doubling the difference your support makes in the lives of vulnerable youth," the statement read.

Bernard Avenue and some surrounding streets will be closed to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. Arrive early, use public transportation, or carpool to avoid delays and secure a great viewing spot along the parade route.

To make a donation and have it matched, visit www.youthrecoveryhouse.ca.