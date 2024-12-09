Forecast calls for snow, flurries to replace sunny skies by mid-week

The forecast is calling for mild weather conditions this week, but a change in weather patterns will bring snow and flurries before the weekend.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 1 C and low of -6 C during the night.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday, with a high of -2 C and a low of -4 C.

Wednesday is expected to see sunny skies with a high of -1 C and a low of -2 C overnight.

“We’ll see a little bit of an increase in temperature on Wednesday as a new system comes into the Thompson-Okanagan,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal.

“It’s basically a swath that's moving in from the coast, northwest to southeast, a big, long line of light snow that would move into Thompson-Okanagan kind of early in the day on Thursday.”

A high of 0 C is expected on Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday night when temperatures reach a low of -2 C.

Friday will see cloudy skies throughout the day with a high of 2 C and a low of -3 C.

A 30 per cent chance of flurries is expected on Saturday, with a high of -1 C.

