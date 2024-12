Photo: Matthew Faust

Part of Highway 33 is closed after a head-on collision Saturday night.

The crash reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

There was a head-on collision at Hollywood Road and Highway 33, and traffic is partially blocked at the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, with one of the car's airbags deployed.

The Kelowna RCMP and fire department are on the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.