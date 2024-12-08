Craft Culture Holiday Market returns to Kelowna with expanded shopping experience

Madison Reeve

The holiday season is officially here, and the Craft Culture Holiday Market is back for another year of festive shopping fun.

Taking place at Prospera Place from December 6 to 8, the event features over 200 local artisans and crafters, offering a wide variety of handmade gifts, décor, and unique treasures – perfect for anyone looking to cross off their holiday shopping list.

For the first time, the market will occupy both the main arena and the circular concourse at Prospera Place, providing an expanded space for visitors to explore.

Event organizer Karalyn Lockhart recommends shoppers plan for plenty of time to browse.

“With so much to see, we recommend setting aside enough time to visit all the vendors,” Lockhart said.

The Craft Culture Holiday Market has become a beloved tradition in Kelowna, drawing more than 10,000 visitors in previous years.

To help ease entry and avoid long lines, organizers encourage attendees to purchase their tickets online in advance at craftculture.ca.