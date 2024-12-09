Beem Credit Union makes Community Investment Fund donations to seven organizations

Beem Credit Union has made seven Interior non-profit organizations quite cheerful this holiday season.
The credit union donated more than $60,000 to the groups through the Community Investment Fund, bringing its 2024 investment total to $125,000.
“Investing in our communities is at the heart of who we are,” Beem Credit Union CEO Brian Harris said in a press release. “The organizations receiving these grants are doing incredible work to bring people together, offer support to those who need it most, and create brighter futures for everyone.
“We’re truly honoured to stand beside them and play a part in the positive change they’re making.”
The Community Investment Fund has donated more than $2 million to support programs that foster resilience and inclusion.
The seven latest recipients are:
- Kelowna and District SHARE Society — SHARE’s Tee Totes Project, which empowers individuals facing employment barriers through virtual workshops and paid contract opportunities, aligning with Beem’s commitment to education and a strong local economy.
- Lillooet Agriculture and Food Society — Lillooet Grown Marketplace Social Enterprise Startup, funding upgrades to kitchen equipment and educational programming that promote local food, sustainable practices, and stronger community connections.
- Merritt & Nicola Valley Crime Stoppers Society — Proactive fraud and crime awareness campaign in Merritt and surrounding Indigenous communities, supporting education, security, and mental well-being with resources that promote lasting safety.
- Penticton Recovery Resource Centre — Funding trauma-specific training and resources for Discovery House in Penticton, expanding support for men’s recovery and their families; addressing the critical need for men’s mental health services in the Okanagan.
- Penticton’s Community Recreational Initiatives Society — CRIS South Okanagan’s purchase of tandem recumbent cycles supports their expansion of accessible outdoor recreation programs to the South Okanagan, promoting mental wellness by breaking down barriers to inclusive community activities.
- Vernon’s Living Lakes Canada Society — The Foreshore Integrated Management Planning survey of Wood and Kalamalka Lakes supports the Okanagan Indian Band’s leadership in environmental stewardship and skill-building using modern tools and Indigenous knowledge.
- West Kelowna’s KANDU — Funding the expansion of KANDU offerings, an Indigenous-led peer support centre, to enhance services for youth and seniors, fostering intergenerational knowledge sharing through technology and cultural making kits to support mental wellness and education.