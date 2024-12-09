Beem Credit Union makes Community Investment Fund donations to seven organizations

Photo: Facebook Kelowna & District Share Society received a grant from Beem Credit Union.

Beem Credit Union has made seven Interior non-profit organizations quite cheerful this holiday season.

The credit union donated more than $60,000 to the groups through the Community Investment Fund, bringing its 2024 investment total to $125,000.

“Investing in our communities is at the heart of who we are,” Beem Credit Union CEO Brian Harris said in a press release. “The organizations receiving these grants are doing incredible work to bring people together, offer support to those who need it most, and create brighter futures for everyone.

“We’re truly honoured to stand beside them and play a part in the positive change they’re making.”

The Community Investment Fund has donated more than $2 million to support programs that foster resilience and inclusion.

The seven latest recipients are: