Argus Properties seeks to add 50,000 square-foot building as part of bigger development

Photo: Contributed

Argus Properties has submitted a development permit application to expand its industrial development on the northern edge of Kelowna.

The company is aiming to build a 50,000 square-foot building that would go behind two others it recently constructed at 300 Beaver Lake Road.

“Even though not very visible, the architectural design complements the existing buildings fronting Beaver Lake Road,” the application states. “The building colours, materials, openings and overall articulation are similar to the existing buildings but are varied enough to make this proposed building unique.”

The proposed facility would be broken up into six bays over 50,869 square feet. The first two industrial buildings build on the site are both just more than 32,000 square feet.

Argus Properties has plans to construct a total of nine buildings on the property, which is located at the northern end of Jim Bailey Road.