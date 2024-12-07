BC Food & Beverage names Kelowna's Binny Boparai-Gill top female entrepreneur

Photo: Contributed The Gill family

Kelowna’s Binny Boparai-Gill has been honoured by BC Food & Beverage.

The organization held its annual Rise Awards Night last weekend in New Westminster, and Boparai-Gill captured the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Boparai-Gill and her husband, Avi, operate Farming Karma, an award-winning beverage company that has grown substantially over the last few years.

“This award isn’t just about me—it’s a reflection of the incredible team at Farming Karma and the support of our community,” Binny Boparai-Gill said in a press release. “I’m truly humbled and grateful for this recognition, and I share it with everyone who has been part of our journey.”

BC Food & Beverage said Boparai-Gill has steered Farming Karma “to success through innovation, sustainability and a strong connection to the community.”

Farming Karma won BC Food & Beverage’s Circularity Award last year and was the silver medal winner of the Product of the Year Award in 2022.

Farming Karma is a family-owned, farm-to-table business founded by Karma and Kuku Gill, whose passion for farming and vision for creating fruit beverages laid the foundation for the company. The company produces real fruit beverages that are grown, juiced and canned on site in Kelowna.