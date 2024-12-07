Kelowna Beer Institute looking to make temporary expansions permanent

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna Beer Institute is looking to make its temporary expansions permanent.

The brew pub, which is located on Kelowna’s Water Street, has asked the city for a permanent patio extension, a capacity increase and a change of hours.

KBI has been operating with a temporary expanded service area for the past four years and would like to make it permanent, thereby increasing the occupancy limits within the licensed area. The TESA patio is 56 square metres, which means it would have an occupancy of 46 people based on the city’s calculations.

When the province allowed businesses to operate temporary expanded service areas, it did not allow for capacity increases at the same time.

“If the TESA patio is approved, the Kelowna Beer Institute would like to enhance its overall capacity to utilize the additional space effectively,” the application states.

The business would also like to expand its hours to 9 a.m. to midnight each day.

“When Tree Brewing first opened this location a brewery, it may not have been intended to operate with a full-service kitchen,” the application states. “However, since Kelowna Beer Institute has taken over the space, they have expanded its use to include a full kitchen and a wider selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.”

City planners will review the application and make a recommendation when it goes before city council.