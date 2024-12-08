Charges stayed in alleged stabbing just days before trial was set to start

Photo: Cindy White Officers investigate an alleged stabbing near Bernard Avenue on the night of Nov. 8, 2023.

Just days before he was set to face trial, a man who was accused of stabbing a woman near downtown Kelowna last year had his charges stayed.

Bodan Henry, 32, was arrested on the night of Nov. 8, 2023 near Bernard Avenue and Richter Street after police said a woman was stabbed during an argument.

Bernard Ave. was closed to traffic for several hours near Knowles Heritage Park while officers investigated. A loaded shopping cart, a bicycle and a bench full of assorted possessions were seen in the area.

At the time, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier said a man was seen wielding a torch and threatening to harm a woman shortly after 7 p.m. The woman was allegedly stabbed during the argument and she was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Henry was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breaching a prior probation order.

But while Henry was scheduled to begin a trial for the three charges this coming Monday, the BC Prosecution Service stayed the charges on Friday.

“The decision to stay the charges in this case was made after further information was received by the prosecutor with conduct of the file,” BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Ann Seymour said.

“After reviewing this information and the rest of the file materials, the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard could no longer be met.”

Seymour provided no details about what the “further information” was that led to the stay.

Henry was under a 24-month probation order when last November's incident happened, for convictions of break and enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer, theft under $5,000 and theft over $5,000, all dating back to May 2022. That probation order remains in effect until February.

Henry has a long criminal history in Kamloops and Kelowna, dating back to 2013.

According to media reports from 2011, a Bodan Henry of the same age was also convicted of a 2010 robbery in Edmonton that led to the death of a 37-year-old man. Henry was 18 at the time of that robbery and he was handed a two-year sentence after credit for time served.