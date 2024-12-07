Rustic Reel Brewing hosts German style Christmas market

Photo: Contributed

Get the German Christmas experience next weekend right here in the Okanagan.

Susi Foerg, owner of Rustic Reel Brewing Co., is hosting her fourth annual German-inspired holiday market in the parking lot of the brewery, just off Clement Avenue at 760 Vaughn Avenue.

"I am German and have been to many European Christmas markets. They are so pure, not commercial, always outside with such an incredible vibe and atmosphere, and just pure magic. I wanted to create that here at Rustic Reel,” said Foerg.

Visitors can sip on mulled wine or hot apple cider, snack on house-baked pretzels and hot sausage bites and enjoy holiday music as they stroll under the more than 40 vendor tents.

Santa will be there for photos with your pets. There are kids crafts, fire pits and people can also warm up around the fire in the beer hall.

Entry to the market is $5 or free with non-perishable food donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will also be on-site, selling tickets for a 50/50 draw. The winner will be announced on the Rustic Reel website and social media on Monday, with the other 50% going to the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

The Reel Christmas Market goes 1 p. m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 15.

