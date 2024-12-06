Crash on Pelmewash parkway has blocked traffic in both directions

Photo: Jayden Anchikoski Collision on Pelmewash Parkway Friday, December 6, 2024.

Pelmewash Parkway is closed in both directions Friday evening after what appears to be a single-vehicle collision.

Jayden Anchikoski tells Castanet the incident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., "police just arrived on the scene and traffic is blocked in both directions."

The photo Anchikoski shared shows a sedan with front-end damage blocking both lanes of Pelmewash Parkway.

The collision is just south of the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary.