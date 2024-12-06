33rd Innkeeper’s Gala raises over $100,000 for healthcare

Kelowna's movers and shakers turned out at the Hotel Eldorado recently to help raise funds for healthcare and families in the region.

The 33rd Annual Innkeeper’s Gala was held on Nov. 16, and the event managed to raise more than $100,000 for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

“This year’s gala truly captured the spirit of celebration and community,” said Gil Vallee, director with Argus Properties, which includes Hotel Eldorado.

“The energy was electric, the auction was thrilling, and the joy of seeing our community come together for a great cause was incredible. It’s exactly the kind of magic we plan to carry forward as we approach our 100th anniversary.”

The funds raised will go to support advancements in healthcare through the KGH Foundation.

“Hotel Eldorado has always been more than just a destination; it’s a cornerstone of Kelowna’s story,” says Vallee. “As we prepare to celebrate 100 years, events like the Innkeeper’s Gala remind us of our rich legacy and inspire us to look ahead to the future.”