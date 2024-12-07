Central Okanagan Food Bank breaking demand records during holidays

Madison Reeve

As cost of living increases continue to put a strain on families across the region, the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) is seeing an unprecedented rise in demand for its services.

This year the food bank will distribute 4,500 Christmas hampers, a record number that will support approximately 12,000 individuals in need.

"The need is always greater because of what takes place at Christmas and with the extra expenses so this is the highest that we have ever served in our history," said executive director Trevor Moss.

The Christmas hampers, which are set to be delivered throughout the holiday season, will feature not only the typical food offerings, but also additional items like turkey or ham, pancakes, cereal, eggs, and milk—helping families enjoy a festive meal together.

During the official launch event, a number of local dignitaries were in attendance, including a special guest—Santa Claus himself—who added a touch of holiday cheer to the occasion.

Moss expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the local community.

"We wouldn't be able to do it without the gracious support of the community, corporations. Every donation matters from small to large," he added.

The COFB continues to rely on donations to meet the growing demand during this challenging time.

For more information on how to donate or to learn more about the food bank’s services, visit the Central Okanagan Food Bank's website.