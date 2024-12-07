Kelowna mayor, councillor differ over budget increase

Photo: Cindy White - file Mayor Tom Dyas (l) and Coun. Ron Cannan

Two different visions for growing the City of Kelowna were on display Thursday when city council pored over its 2025 preliminary budget.

Coun. Ron Cannan, a self proclaimed fiscal conservative on one side, and most of council and finance staff on the other.

“I have a different vision for the city,” said Cannan as he outlined why he again voted against the budget.

This is the third budget he has presided over since returning to the council table in 2022 and his rationale for opposing this budget resonated the same as the previous two years.

It’s been a tough year for residents and businesses, he argued, with an increase in the number of working poor including seniors finding it hard to keep up with inflation.

“We can’t raise property taxes double the cost of living,” said Cannon during a lengthy dissertation.

“Residents have told me council needs to reign in spending and be mindful of the cumulative cost of living increases.”

The latest inflation rate issued in October shows the inflation rate in October was 2.4 per cent while the annual inflation rate is 2.738 per cent.

Cannan also argues the trend since this council was elected has been a steady increase in the number of employees outpacing the growth rate of the city, something he says needs to change.

“That’s why I can’t support this budget which is part of a financial plan based on the structural tax increases of about four-and-a-half to 4.9 per cent over the next five years as our city will be incurring the largest debt in our history to build the Parkinson Rec Centre.”

Mayor Tom Dyas and city finance director Joe Sass both pushed back on the argument.

Dyas argued the consumer price index Cannan referenced does not apply to a municipality when you look at what residents buy compared with that of a city.

“Consumer Price Index is based on your daily goods,” said Dyas, referencing things such as groceries, fuel and living costs.

“What we’re looking at buying is potentially trucks, we’re buying steel, we’re buying concrete and other items that come into play. We’re not buying those day-to-day goods that a family would buy.

“So, the Consumer Price Index on those items a city buys is about six or seven per cent, so it’s substantially larger than what it is from CPI.”

Dyas also pointed to the fact taxpayers have been calling for improved infrastructure which the $838 million dollar budget is providing, much of that focused on transportation and recreational facilities.

A significant investment was also made in policing, bylaws and fire fighting.