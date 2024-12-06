Highway 97 reopened after police incident near Lake Country

Photo: Kyre Dawn RCMP ERT officers along Highway 97 Friday.

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Highway 97 has been reopened through Lake Country following a police incident earlier Friday.

The highway was closed in both directions just before 1 p.m. as the RCMP Emergency Response Team descended on a home south of Beaver Lake Road for a report of an assault.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says while the highway has now been reopened, officers remain on scene investigating the incident.

"The RCMP thank motorists for their patience," Watters says. "It will still be slow going through this area, so if possible please find an alternate route.

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

Police are closing Highway 97 in both directions from Beaver Lake Road and Old Vernon Road as they deal with an assault complaint.

In a statement issued at just before 1 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they and Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team are currently investigating an assault from earlier in the morning.

"Vehicles are being turned around and motorists are asked to avoid the area," RCMP said.

A detour is in effect and police will have an update once the highway is reopened.

ORIGINAL: 12:27 p.m.

A heavy police presence along Highway 97 in Lake Country is backing up northbound traffic and creating concern among motorists.

Reports indicate there are multiple tactical Emergency Response Team vehicles in the Jammery parking lot and down Highway 97, as well. The business itself is unaffected.

Police have yet to respond to calls.