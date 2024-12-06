Heavy police presence reported on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Photo: Kyre Dawn RCMP ERT officers along Highway 97 Friday.

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

Police are closing Highway 97 in both directions from Beaver Lake Road and Old Vernon Road as they deal with an assault complaint.

In a statement issued at just before 1 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they and Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team are currently investigating an assault from earlier in the morning.

"Vehicles are being turned around and motorists are asked to avoid the area," RCMP said.

A detour is in effect and police will have an update once the highway is reopened.

ORIGINAL: 12:27

A heavy police presence along Highway 97 in Lake Country is backing up northbound traffic and creating concern among motorists.

Reports indicate there are multiple tactical Emergency Response Team vehicles in the Jammery parking lot and down Highway 97, as well. The business itself is unaffected.

Police have yet to respond to calls.