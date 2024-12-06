Metro Kelowna loses 400 jobs in November, leading to unemployment rate increase

Photo: The Canadian Press

Job numbers across Canada were not great in November, and it was a similar story in Metro Kelowna.

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8% last month as more people looked for work in a weak job market. Meanwhile, Kelowna’s unemployment rate increased to 4.7% as the region lost 400 jobs, according to Statistics Canada figures released Friday.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate has been 4.7% in three of the last four months, with the figure dipping slightly to 4.5% in October. It is still the sixth lowest mark among the 37 Canadian cities included in the labour force survey each month.

The jobless rate in the entire Thompson-Okanagan region fell for the fourth straight month, checking in at 4.3% in November, which is its lowest number of 2024.

Kelowna’s loss of 400 jobs did not correspond with what happened nationally, as the country added 51,000 in November. The reason the unemployment rate went up is because the total number of people employed or looking for work increased by 0.3%.

James Orlando, TD’s director of economics, called the latest job data “messy,” noting the unemployment rate and job gain send opposite signals.

“If you look at a 50,000 job gain for Canada in one month, you’re like, OK, we’re doing great. And then you realize that the labour force just exploded in the month and that really is the driver of the unemployment rate rise,” Orlando said.

Despite the mixed details of the job report, financial markets are now betting more heavily on a half-percentage point rate cut following the data release.

BMO changed its call from a quarter-percentage-point cut to a half-point reduction in the Bank of Canada's policy interest rate following the job report.

“To be clear, this is what we believe the bank will do, not necessarily what we believe that they should do,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote.

“But the bank seems biased to ease quickly, and the high jobless rate provides them with a ready invitation.”

The central bank’s key rate currently stands at 3.75%.

— with files from The Canadian Press