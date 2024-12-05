250440
Rutland Senior Secondary School evacuated due to fire

Fire during Rutland prom

Rutland Senior Secondary School has been evacuated during prom due to a fire.

A source says emergency services began arriving just before 8 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in the cafeteria at about 7:30 p.m., but that is not confirmed by authorities. RCMP and Fire Rescue arrived on scene around 7:50 p.m.

Some people have been let back in, but many people remain outside.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP, this story will be updated when more information is available.

