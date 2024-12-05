Woman finds cat freezing, starving outside in Rutland

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society Miracle was found behind a wood pile in Rutland on Tuesday.

A woman saved a cat that she had found starving and freezing outside in Kelowna's Rutland area earlier this week.

In a press release, the Okanagan Humane Society says the woman came upon the cat at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, crouched in between a wood pile and a wall.

“She noticed he was scratched up, shivering, and could barely move,” the OHS said. “She offered him food, and he wouldn’t respond.”

The woman posted about the situation in a local Facebook group and OHS volunteer Jasmine Lakusta rushed to the scene.

“I couldn’t leave him to be cold, alone and in pain. No animal deserves that,” Lakusta said.

The cat was rushed to the Fairfield Animal Hospital, where they found he was suffering from hypothermia and was experiencing kidney failure due to starvation and dehydration.

“In his condition, it is unlikely that he could have survived another night outside alone,” said Romany Runnalls, volunteer president of the organization.

“We never give up on an animal, especially when there is a chance for recovery. This cat isn’t actively suffering, and at this point we believe that there is hope.”

The OHS has since named the cat Miracle, “because he needs one,” says Runnalls.

While Miracle's condition is critical, he's being kept warm and comfortable and will be monitored over the next few days to see if his condition improves.

As temperatures drop in the city, Runnalls says they expect more calls for help.

“Cats are domestic animals, they’re not equipped to survive outside,” Runnalls said. “They rely on us to keep them alive and well with food, water and shelter. That’s why it’s so crucial that we work together as a community to support these animals.”

The OHS is currently in the middle of its annual holiday fundraising campaign. Until Dec. 31, all donations will matched, up to $125,000. Donations can be made here.

The charity has helped more than 3,700 in 2024.