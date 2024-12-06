Kelowna Salvation Army toy room supporting 1,000 families this Christmas

Madison Reeve

Thousands of toy donations are pouring into the Kelowna Salvation Army as the charity gears up for its Toy Room Giveaway, providing struggling parents and families with the opportunity to select gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.

The Salvation Army’s Central Okanagan team has been busy transforming their gymnasium into a massive toy store, with aisles of toys, gifts, and essentials for families in need.

"The demographic we are seeing register the most is families with teenagers, and as a parent of two teenage boys who eat a lot of food, I am making the connection that with the cost of food going up, stretching your dollar for things like Christmas gifts is becoming impossible," said Captain Jennifer Henson of the region's Salvation Army.

From Dec. 9 to 20, the Salvation Army expects to serve approximately 1,000 families, ensuring that around 2,000 children and teens in the community will wake up to something special on Christmas morning.

A toy drive will also be set up in West Kelowna at 3531 Old Okanagan Hwy.

The Salvation Army says they are always in need of more toys and items.

"We want to make sure that when parents come through, they have a choice," Captain Henson added.

Jenn Triggs has experienced support from Kelowna's Salvation Army for one year after she lost her home to the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023.

"I'm so thankful. They really helped me get through a hard time in my life and they still are and it's just amazing how the community just comes together and really helps people get back on their feet," she said.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit kelownasalvationarmy.ca