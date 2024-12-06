First diners get glimpse inside new restaurant at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate Winery Row 188 is the 'culinary jewel in the crown' at O'Rourke Family Estate Winery.

Some lucky diners have been given an inside peek at the new restaurant at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country.

Touted as the winery's "culinary jewel in the crown" Row 188 launched with a soft opening on Nov. 22, and its first several weekends are already fully booked. Every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 14, guests will be treated to a fixed-price menu curated by executive chef Jeremy Tucker.

Earlier this year, Castanet was given an exclusive tour of the impressive winery complex taking shape on a hillside with expansive views of Okanagan Lake.

Row 188 is just one element of the project. Once fully completed, the winery will also include two amphitheatres, an event centre, numerous other dining options, tasting rooms and luxury accommodations.

Anyone interested in getting in on the next dining experience at the restaurants is encouraged to sign up on O’Rourke’s mailing list.