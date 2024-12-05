Giving Kelowna the 2026 Memorial Cup was an easy choice: CHL president

Madison Reeve

Canadian Hockey League President Dan McKenzie was in Kelowna Thursday to officially congratulate the Kelowna Rockets on their successful bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

At a press conference at Prospera Place, McKenzie said the Rockets won the bid "unanimously."

"The bid committee looked at four areas of performance for each bid city: business operations, hockey operations, infrastructure, and theme/community impact. It was through consistently high scores in each of these areas that Kelowna won the bid," McKenzie said.

Kelowna was one of five WHL teams to submit bids for the event.

The Rockets won their lone CHL championship when they last hosted in 2004, led by Shea Weber and Josh Gorges.

The city was poised to host the championship in 2021, but the pandemic forced its cancellation, something that McKenzie said was "devastating" at the time.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the tournament will have huge economic benefits.

"We will see a surge in tourism, with visitors from across the country filling the hotels and restaurants. Our local businesses will thrive with the increased activity and energy downtown, and ultimately, we are expecting an economic impact of over $30 million for Kelowna and the Okanagan region," Dyas said.

Back in the spring, the city committed $3.8 million toward upgrades to the area.

Dyas says upgrades will include renovations of dressing rooms, a new score clock, audio system, media facilities and more.

"Now the real work begins," Dyas added.

The Memorial Cup tournament will be held in May.