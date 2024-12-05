35 years since Montreal massacre, UBCO plaque to be unveiled

Photo: UBC Okanagan The UBC Okanagan memorial fire bowl

Friday marks 35 years since an armed man walked into l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, opened fire, killed 14 women and injured 13 others.

The motivation behind the crime, known from that point forward as the Montreal Massacre, was always very clear— 25-year-old Marc Lépine claimed to be fighting feminism before he killed himself.



His murderous outburst resulted in Canada establishing Dec. 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women in 1991. Tomorrow, there are two ways where Kelowna residents can honour those who died that day and all other victims of femicide and gender violence.

Starting at noon Friday, UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering is hosting a memorial and vigil and unveiling a 14 Not Forgotten plaque that will be permanently situated in the EME main foyer.

Later that night, the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society will hold a candlelight vigil to honour and remember the 14 women who were murdered at l’Ecole Polytechnique in 1989.

The gathering will start at 6 p.m. at the Kelowna Art Gallery alongside community members, leaders and anti-violence advocates working on behalf of women and survivors in our community.

The names of the 14 women who were killed that day are Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz