Pedestrian struck by commercial vehicle in Rutland

Photo: Cindy White

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement are investigating a collision at the intersection of Hartman Road and Rutland Road Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic is closed between Hartman Rd. and McCurdy as of 2:25 p.m.

RCMP say a collision occurred between a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and is considered to be in stable condition. No further details will be released at this time and the road should be reopened shortly," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

ORIGINAL 1:50 p.m.

Emergency Service workers have converged on a Rutland intersection to help an injured person.

People in the area said it appears that a person has been injured at the intersection of McCurdy and Rutland roads, near Rutland Middle School.

Multiple ambulances, police and fire personnel are on site, and traffic is being re-routed away from the area.

More to come...