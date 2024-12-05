Lake Country RCMP hoping to ‘stuff a cruiser’ during Santa's Workshop

Photo: Contributed Lake Country RCMP hosts a 'stuff a cruiser' fundraiser on Dec. 7, 2024.

The Lake Country RCMP is getting in on the festive fun this weekend.

The detachment is hosting a 'stuff a cruiser' event as part of Santa’s Workshop at George Elliot Secondary School on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Mounties will be accepting toys, food, cash and cheque donations for The Salvation Army Christmas Blessing and Lake Country Food Assistance Society.

Santa’s Workshop goes from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Community Complex at George Elliot Secondary. There will be drop-in street hockey, storytime, crafts, games, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and popcorn, music and prizes.

Santa will arrive on a fire truck for photos with the kids.

The day wraps up with the Christmas Light Up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park, hosted by the Lake Country Lions Club.