Women's health care access increases in Kelowna

Photo: Kathy Michaels Women in B.C.'s Southern Interior will now have improved access to specialized care for reproductive system cancers.

Women in B.C.'s Southern Interior will now have improved access to specialized care for reproductive system cancers.

Interior Health recruited three new gynecologic oncology surgeons to Kelowna General Hospital, reducing the need for interior patients to travel to the Lower Mainland for care.

"This new program ensures that women are receiving world-class cancer care for their reproductive system cancers, closer to home," Dr. Vanessa Carlson, one of the three new gynecologic oncologists at KGH, said in a press release.

"They can benefit from faster diagnoses and treatments. Ultimately, we believe that this program will lead to better outcomes for hundreds of patients each year.”

The new surgical gynecologic oncology program at KGH prioritizes early detection, accurate diagnosis and optimized treatment outcomes for women who live in B.C.'s Southern Interior, needing surgery for gynecologic cancers including ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer.

Since the program launched, 43 patients with urgent cases have received care.

Taberner said the new surgical suite should help close to 300 women every year who previously would have had to travel hundreds of kilometers to Vancouver or Victoria for treatment.

"We recognize the strain that long travel times and extended waitlists have placed on women with gynecologic cancers," Carlson said.

"By establishing this program here in Kelowna, we're making it easier for women to access the care they need and easing the stress that traveling puts on them and their families."

The addition of the program comes with a number of specific requests for specialized equipment including advanced diagnostic and imaging instruments.

To expedite its acquisition, the KGH Foundation has committed to help raise the funds through their current Closer to home than you think campaign’s commitment to cancer care, women’s health, and surgical excellence.

"That this new program is now available at Kelowna General is a remarkable step forward,” Allison Young, KGH Foundation CEO, said.

“Investing in women’s health creates a ripple effect the leads to healthier communities and a stronger, more resilient future for all. The generosity of our community will equip surgeons with the best tools possible, and ultimately, create better outcomes for the women of our community and region."

The KGH Foundation’s Closer to home than you think campaign launched in the spring of 2023 with an ambitious goal to raise $40 million in support of advancing local health care across eight areas of priority – which includes cancer care, surgical excellence and women’s health. To date, over 69% of the funds have been raised, with approximately $12.3 million to go.

To learn more about the KGH Foundation’s campaign and to give to support the gynecological surgical oncology program at KGH, visit www.kghfoundation.com/cancer-care.