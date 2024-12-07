Winter Wonderland fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House moves to bigger venue this year

Cindy White

One of the most anticipated events of the holiday season in Kelowna is fast approaching.

The inaugural Winter Wonderland for JoeAnna’s House was so successful last year that it’s moving to a bigger venue for the 2024 edition of the fundraiser. JoeAnna's House serves as a "home away from home" for families of people being treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

“At the end of that day, we knew we were too big to do it again here. So this year on Sunday, Dec. 15, we will have Winter Wonderland at MNP Place,” said JoeAnna’s House director Darlene Haslock.

“We have the whole inside of the building we get to use. Once you come in there, you will be able to visit Santa from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There’s ice skating for the family, we have concessions, there’s tons of games, there’s cookie decorating.”

The money raised from the holiday festival will support a KGH Foundation $5.3 million expansion plan for JoeAnna’s House, which opened in 2019.

Haslock says they are in the process of hiring a construction management company to start planning the build, which will see the number of guest rooms expanded from the current 20 to 30.

“We are going to be adding along Royal Avenue,” said Haslock. “So there will be five rooms downstairs and five rooms upstairs.”

JoeAnna’s House has already supported over 2,500 families but there is a constant waitlist. “Since the home opened in 2019, we’ve been unable to accommodate over 951 families," adds Haslock.

Construction on the expansion is slated to start in September 2025, with a completion date of September 2026.

Last year's Winter Wonderland raised $61,000 and she's hoping moving to a bigger venue will bring in even more donations this time around.

The 2nd Annual JoeAnna's House Winter Wonderland goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 at MNP Place (4105 Gordon Drive). Entry is by donation.

This year, they have also launched a Winter Wonderland 50/50 draw. Tickets are available through the JoeAnna’s House website.