Man involved in 2011 Kelowna gangland slaying set for release

Photo: File Photo: Castanet Aftermath of shooting outside Delta Grand Aug. 14, 2011.

One of the men behind the brazen 2011 murder of a prominent gangster in Kelowna is set to be freed from custody, though concerns about his ongoing connection to organized crime persist, the parole board says.

Michael Kerry Hunter Jones, 36, was sentenced in 2018 alongside Juhjhar Khun-Khun for conspiracy to murder Red Scorpion gang member Jonathan Bacon, and Larry Amero and James Riach outside the Delta Grand Hotel Aug. 14, 2011. Bacon was the only casualty of the attack.

Jones has reached the two-thirds mark a 10-year sentence, meaning he's eligible for statutory release and if he abides by all the conditions set out by the Parole Board of Canada he could spend the remaining time outside of a prison, at a location yet to be decided.

Conditions imposed include a curfew, not spending time with criminals and gang members, not owning more than one mobile communication device, allowing a parole supervisor access to his devices, no unapproved computers and providing documentation about his finances. He’s also expected to remain gainfully employed.

The parole board said Jones has connections to a “criminal organization that has been linked to extreme violence in the community.”

“You have not severed these ties during your incarceration and remain identified as an active member,” the parole board said in a decision addressed to Jones.

While incarcerated, Jones has made progress and entered some programming, but his in-custody connections were considered problematic.

During his time in federal custody, the parole board said, Jones did not incur any institutional charges, however the security intelligence department continues to express concern regarding his ongoing “associations with those involved in criminal organizations, called Security Threat Groups.”

He is “reported to hold a level of ‘respect and influence’ among the inmate population and continue to be brought to the attention of the security intelligence department for involvement in the institutional sub-culture, and affiliation with prominent members of an Security Threat Groups, and negative associates,” the parole board said.

According to his file, he did not demonstrate any difficulties solving problems with other inmates, however, it is suggested he may be “insulated from problems given (his) status as a high-ranking...STG member.”

To his credit, Jones has maintained institutional employment as a sports coordinator since January 2020 and continues to receive excellent work performance ratings.

In the attack the killed Jones, two masked gunmen charged toward a Porsche Cayenne in a busy tourism locale while one fired an AK47-style gun.

Jones and company had tracked Bacon to that location and plotted out the deadly attack that was “committed within the context of an ongoing gang conflict between two criminal organizations,” the parole board wrote in its release document.

“The shooting was reportedly in retaliation for the shooting death of a member of the group you were associated with.”

At the time of the shooting, Larry Amero was driving, Bacon was in the front passenger seat and James Riach was in the back seat. They were with companions Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black.

McBride, who was seen in video footage shown in court, can be seen approaching the Cayenne in white sneakers, with since-deceased Manny Hairan, who shot the car with a Glock-style gun.

As the shooting unfolded, people walking dogs, children and elderly hotel guests went running for cover.