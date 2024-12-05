Man accused of 2022 Kelowna killing granted bail Thursday

Photo: Jason Pharis Police outside the Kelowna Cactus Club in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2022.

A man charged in the 2022 murder of a man outside the downtown Kelowna Cactus Club was granted bail Thursday, two months after he was charged.

Tyler Sutter, 44, has been incarcerated at Okanagan Correctional Centre since his arrest back in October of this year, but following a bail hearing last week, Justice Steven Wilson granted Sutter bail Thursday morning.

Photo: Contributed Devon Foster

The submissions made at the hearing and the reasons for Justice Wilson’s decision are covered under a routine publication ban.

Sutter will be under a number of conditions upon his release, including electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Back on Oct. 9, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP said a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the Cactus Club restaurant on Water Street just before 1 a.m., following an “altercation.”

Nearly two years later, police announced Sutter had been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Devon Foster.

While it took two years for the charge to be laid, it appears he was the target of the RCMP's investigation for some time. Court records show police successfully applied to further detain Sutter's items that were seized back in August 2023, which was likely part of the murder investigation.

Foster left behind his partner and young daughter, who was two years old at the time of his death. His estranged mother told Castanet she had wished she had seen him one last time before his death.

Trial dates have not yet been set for Sutter's trial.